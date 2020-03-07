Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

George Mason wins Atlantic 10 finale at Fordham, 65-61

March 7, 2020 4:49 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Javon Greene had 19 points off the bench to carry George Mason to a 65-61 win over Fordham in the Atlantic 10 regular season finale on Saturday.

The victory was the Patriots’ first at Fordham’s historic Rose Hill Gym and it sets up a first-round battle with Saint Joseph’s Wednesday the A-10 tournament.

Greene shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers.

Jordan Miller had 17 points for George Mason (16-15, 5-13). AJ Wilson added 10 rebounds. Josh Oduro had eight rebounds and four blocks.

Advertisement

Erten Gazi scored a career-high 22 points and had six rebounds for the Rams (8-22, 2-16). Antwon Portley added 11 points. Joel Soriano had 10 rebounds and three blocks.

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 Code for America Summit
3|11 2020 DoD Information Warfare Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard members stand in the Caribbean sunset

Today in History

1993: First female US attorney general sworn in