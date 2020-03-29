Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Georgetown’s Mac McClung to test NBA waters, could return

March 29, 2020 3:57 pm
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgetown sophomore guard Mac McClung announced Sunday that he is declaring for the NBA draft but will maintain his eligibility so he can return to college.

The 6-foot-2 McClung attracted an online following for his high-flying dunks while he was in high school in Virginia.

He averaged 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists this season but missed time because of a right foot injury and appeared in only 21 of Georgetown’s 32 games.

McClung’s last game was Feb. 19 against Providence, when he played only eight minutes and missed all three of his field-goal attempts.

Advertisement

As a freshman, he averaged 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and two assists.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: Federal cloud practitioners share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Hoyas finished the year with seven consecutive losses and a 15-17 record under coach Patrick Ewing.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
3|30 Digital Transformation Summit
3|31 31st Annual NDIA SO/LIC Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army research aids in unified fight against COVID-19

Today in History

1829: Petticoat Affair causes scandal in Jackson's Cabinet