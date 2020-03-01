Georgia 65, Florida 59

FLORIDA (15-14)

Williams 4-6 1-1 9, Briggs 6-16 1-2 13, Moore 1-6 0-0 3, Rickards 4-9 0-0 9, Smith 2-9 3-6 7, Dut 0-5 0-0 0, Bartram 0-1 0-0 0, de Oliveira 2-4 5-5 10, Johnson 2-6 4-4 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-62 14-18 59

GEORGIA (16-13)

Paul 2-12 3-7 7, Staiti 7-16 6-7 20, Caldwell 1-5 0-0 3, Connally 3-9 6-7 13, Henderson 0-0 0-0 0, Bates 1-2 2-2 4, Isaacs 0-1 0-0 0, Chapman 1-2 0-0 2, Hose 2-5 1-2 7, Hubbard 2-4 0-3 4, Jones 1-3 2-2 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-59 20-30 65

Florida 17 6 22 14 — 59 Georgia 10 17 11 27 — 65

3-Point Goals_Florida 3-15 (Briggs 0-4, Moore 1-2, Rickards 1-3, Smith 0-1, Bartram 0-1, de Oliveira 1-2, Johnson 0-2), Georgia 5-16 (Staiti 0-1, Caldwell 1-1, Connally 1-6, Hose 2-5, Hubbard 0-1, Jones 1-2). Assists_Florida 7 (Smith 2), Georgia 15 (Staiti 4). Fouled Out_Florida Smith. Rebounds_Florida 45 (Team 3-4), Georgia 41 (Staiti 5-12). Total Fouls_Florida 23, Georgia 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,539.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.