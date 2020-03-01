Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Georgia 65, Florida 59

March 1, 2020 4:00 pm
 
< a min read
      

FLORIDA (15-14)

Williams 4-6 1-1 9, Briggs 6-16 1-2 13, Moore 1-6 0-0 3, Rickards 4-9 0-0 9, Smith 2-9 3-6 7, Dut 0-5 0-0 0, Bartram 0-1 0-0 0, de Oliveira 2-4 5-5 10, Johnson 2-6 4-4 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-62 14-18 59

GEORGIA (16-13)

Paul 2-12 3-7 7, Staiti 7-16 6-7 20, Caldwell 1-5 0-0 3, Connally 3-9 6-7 13, Henderson 0-0 0-0 0, Bates 1-2 2-2 4, Isaacs 0-1 0-0 0, Chapman 1-2 0-0 2, Hose 2-5 1-2 7, Hubbard 2-4 0-3 4, Jones 1-3 2-2 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-59 20-30 65

Florida 17 6 22 14 59
Georgia 10 17 11 27 65

3-Point Goals_Florida 3-15 (Briggs 0-4, Moore 1-2, Rickards 1-3, Smith 0-1, Bartram 0-1, de Oliveira 1-2, Johnson 0-2), Georgia 5-16 (Staiti 0-1, Caldwell 1-1, Connally 1-6, Hose 2-5, Hubbard 0-1, Jones 1-2). Assists_Florida 7 (Smith 2), Georgia 15 (Staiti 4). Fouled Out_Florida Smith. Rebounds_Florida 45 (Team 3-4), Georgia 41 (Staiti 5-12). Total Fouls_Florida 23, Georgia 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,539.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|4 Naval Submarine League Corporate Member...
3|5 Maryland Outreach - Small Business...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense leaders make case for 2021 authorization request

Today in History

1770: Boston Massacre sees first deaths of American Revolutionary War