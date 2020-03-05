Listen Live Sports

Georgia 68, Alabama 61

March 5, 2020 2:59 pm
 
GEORGIA (17-13)

Paul 1-5 2-2 4, Staiti 6-16 8-8 20, Caldwell 4-5 1-2 10, Chapman 4-10 0-2 8, Connally 7-14 1-4 16, Bates 0-1 0-0 0, Isaacs 2-5 3-4 7, Nicholson 1-1 0-0 2, Hose 0-0 0-0 0, Hubbard 0-0 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-57 16-24 68

ALABAMA (18-12)

Copeland 4-7 2-3 10, Walker 4-15 0-0 11, Abrams 2-8 1-1 5, Johnson 1-4 2-3 4, Lewis 6-16 2-2 15, Craig Cruce 0-0 0-0 0, Knight 0-3 2-2 2, Barber 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 6-7 0-1 14, Richardson 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-60 9-12 61

Georgia 14 19 20 15 68
Alabama 16 14 16 15 61

3-Point Goals_Georgia 2-7 (Staiti 0-3, Caldwell 1-1, Connally 1-3), Alabama 6-21 (Walker 3-10, Abrams 0-2, Johnson 0-1, Lewis 1-5, Davis 2-3). Assists_Georgia 17 (Chapman 6), Alabama 13 (Johnson 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Georgia 39 (Caldwell 3-5), Alabama 33 (Copeland 4-6). Total Fouls_Georgia 14, Alabama 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

