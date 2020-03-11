Georgia 81, Mississippi 63

GEORGIA (16-16)

Camara 3-3 3-4 9, Hammonds 9-13 2-3 22, Edwards 2-13 1-2 6, Harris 8-11 2-4 21, Wheeler 5-9 4-4 15, Fagan 1-2 0-0 2, Gresham 0-0 0-1 0, Peake 2-2 2-2 6, Brown 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-55 14-20 81.

MISSISSIPPI (15-17)

Buffen 5-9 1-2 11, Sy 3-4 1-1 7, Shuler 8-15 1-4 17, Tyree 6-16 4-5 18, Hinson 2-6 4-4 8, Crowley 0-2 0-0 0, Hunter 1-6 0-1 2, Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 11-17 63.

Halftime_Georgia 41-30. 3-Point Goals_Georgia 7-18 (Harris 3-4, Hammonds 2-3, Wheeler 1-2, Edwards 1-9), Mississippi 2-15 (Tyree 2-6, Crowley 0-1, Williams 0-1, Shuler 0-3, Hinson 0-4). Fouled Out_Camara, Hammonds, Buffen. Rebounds_Georgia 32 (Hammonds 11), Mississippi 30 (Buffen 8). Assists_Georgia 19 (Wheeler 8), Mississippi 6 (Sy, Shuler 2). Total Fouls_Georgia 17, Mississippi 19.

