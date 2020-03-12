Georgia, Florida meet in SEC tourney

No. 13 seed Georgia (16-16, 6-13) vs. No. 5 seed Florida (19-12, 11-7)

Southeastern Conference Tourney Second Round, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia is set to square off against Florida in the second round of the SEC tourney. In the regular season, Florida won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last faced each other on March 4, when the Gators outshot Georgia 46.4 percent to 43.5 percent and had eight fewer turnovers en route to a 68-54 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Georgia’s Anthony Edwards, Sahvir Wheeler and Toumani Camara have collectively scored 45 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 60 percent of all Bulldogs scoring over the last five games.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Edwards has connected on 29.4 percent of the 245 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 42 over the last five games. He’s also made 77.2 percent of his free throws this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 61: Georgia is 0-7 when its offense scores 61 points or fewer. Florida is a perfect 10-0 when it holds opponents to 61 or fewer points.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Gators are 10-0 when they hold opposing teams to 61 points or fewer and 9-12 when opponents exceed 61 points. The Bulldogs are 5-0 when the team blocks at least six shots and 11-16 when they fall short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia is ranked second in the SEC with an average of 72.6 possessions per game.

