Georgia, Ole Miss meet in SEC tourney

No. 13 seed Georgia (15-16, 5-13) vs. No. 12 seed Mississippi (15-16, 6-12)

Southeastern Conference Tourney First Round, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia is set to face off against Mississippi in the first round of the SEC tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 25, when the Rebels shot 52 percent from the field while limiting Georgia to just 30.9 percent on the way to a 10-point victory.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Mississippi has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Georgia has leaned on freshmen. Seniors Breein Tyree, Devontae Shuler and Khadim Sy have collectively accounted for 57 percent of Mississippi’s scoring this season. On the other hand, freshmen Anthony Edwards, Sahvir Wheeler and Toumani Camara have combined to score 46 percent of the team’s points this year and have accounted for 67 percent of all Bulldogs points over their last five.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Edwards has connected on 30.1 percent of the 236 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 39 over the last five games. He’s also converted 77.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bulldogs are 0-7 when they score 61 points or fewer and 15-9 when they exceed 61 points. The Rebels are 0-10 when they fail to score more than 63 points and 15-6 on the season, otherwise.

WINNING WHEN: Georgia is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Bulldogs are 10-16 this season when they block fewer than six shots.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia is rated second in the SEC with an average of 72.7 possessions per game.

