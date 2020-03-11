Georgia Southern 81, Georgia St. 62

GEORGIA SOUTHERN (20-13)

Crawley 5-8 5-10 15, Jackson 7-17 4-6 19, McCadden 3-7 2-2 9, Smith 5-11 3-4 13, Wishart 4-7 0-0 10, Carter 5-9 1-1 11, D.Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Viti 0-0 0-0 0, Cincore 0-1 0-0 0, Lincoln 0-1 0-0 0, Sowers 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Yuminami 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 30-64 17-25 81.

GEORGIA ST. (19-13)

Thomas 4-6 0-1 8, Phillips 3-11 0-1 6, Roberts 1-5 4-4 6, Williams 7-15 3-4 20, Wilson 4-9 2-3 10, Allen 3-11 0-0 7, J.Jones 0-0 1-2 1, Ivery 2-4 0-0 4, Linder 0-2 0-0 0, Clerkley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 10-15 62.

Halftime_Georgia Southern 34-33. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Southern 4-19 (Wishart 2-4, McCadden 1-3, Jackson 1-5, Cincore 0-1, Crawley 0-1, Lincoln 0-1, Walker 0-1, Smith 0-3), Georgia St. 4-27 (Williams 3-8, Allen 1-8, Phillips 0-3, Roberts 0-4, Wilson 0-4). Rebounds_Georgia Southern 45 (Crawley 16), Georgia St. 30 (Phillips, Williams, Wilson, J.Jones 5). Assists_Georgia Southern 7 (Jackson 2), Georgia St. 11 (Roberts, Williams 4). Total Fouls_Georgia Southern 18, Georgia St. 22. A_2,843 (3,854).

