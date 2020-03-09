Listen Live Sports

Georgia Southern beats Louisiana-Lafayette 82-81 in Sun Belt

March 9, 2020 10:33 pm
 
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Quan Jackson had 16 points and Isaiah Crawley scored the final six points for Georgia Southern as the Eagles edged past Louisiana-Lafayette 82-81 in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference tournament on Monday night.

Crawley tied it at 78 with 2:38 remaining and he scored again on Georgia Southern’s next possession. His putback with just over a minute left capped the scoring.

Calvin Wishart could have given Georgia Southern a three-point lead at the free-throw line with 20 seconds left but he missed both. After a timeout with 9.4 seconds left, Mylik Wilson was off the mark.

Wishart added 15 points, Crawley chipped in 14, Ike Smith scored 13 and Simeon Carter had 12 for Georgia Southern. Crawley also had eight rebounds.

Cedric Russell had 23 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns (14-19). Jalen Johnson added 21 points, and Dou Gueye had 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Louisiana-Lafayette totaled 49 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

