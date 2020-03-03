Georgia St. 89, UALR 70

UALR (21-10)

Coupet 2-7 1-2 7, Johnson 6-12 12-20 24, Monyyong 3-4 4-9 10, Nowell 3-3 2-2 10, Stulic 0-4 0-0 0, Palermo 3-8 4-7 10, Maric 2-4 4-4 8, Lukic 0-3 0-0 0, Dunkum 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 19-46 28-46 70.

GEORGIA ST. (19-12)

Clerkley 1-1 0-0 2, Phillips 4-7 2-4 11, Roberts 3-8 0-0 9, Williams 4-9 12-12 21, Wilson 7-13 4-5 20, Allen 3-8 0-0 8, Thomas 6-8 2-4 14, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Linder 0-0 4-4 4, Ivery 0-1 0-0 0, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 24-29 89.

Halftime_Georgia St. 47-38. 3-Point Goals_UALR 4-13 (Nowell 2-2, Coupet 2-3, Palermo 0-2, Lukic 0-3, Stulic 0-3), Georgia St. 9-18 (Roberts 3-6, Allen 2-3, Wilson 2-3, Phillips 1-2, Williams 1-3, Ivery 0-1). Fouled Out_Linder. Rebounds_UALR 28 (Johnson 9), Georgia St. 27 (Clerkley, Wilson 6). Assists_UALR 12 (Johnson, Monyyong 3), Georgia St. 20 (Williams 7). Total Fouls_UALR 22, Georgia St. 30. A_1,855 (3,854).

