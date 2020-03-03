Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Georgia St. 89, UALR 70

March 3, 2020 10:06 pm
 
< a min read
      

UALR (21-10)

Coupet 2-7 1-2 7, Johnson 6-12 12-20 24, Monyyong 3-4 4-9 10, Nowell 3-3 2-2 10, Stulic 0-4 0-0 0, Palermo 3-8 4-7 10, Maric 2-4 4-4 8, Lukic 0-3 0-0 0, Dunkum 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 19-46 28-46 70.

GEORGIA ST. (19-12)

Clerkley 1-1 0-0 2, Phillips 4-7 2-4 11, Roberts 3-8 0-0 9, Williams 4-9 12-12 21, Wilson 7-13 4-5 20, Allen 3-8 0-0 8, Thomas 6-8 2-4 14, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Linder 0-0 4-4 4, Ivery 0-1 0-0 0, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 24-29 89.

Halftime_Georgia St. 47-38. 3-Point Goals_UALR 4-13 (Nowell 2-2, Coupet 2-3, Palermo 0-2, Lukic 0-3, Stulic 0-3), Georgia St. 9-18 (Roberts 3-6, Allen 2-3, Wilson 2-3, Phillips 1-2, Williams 1-3, Ivery 0-1). Fouled Out_Linder. Rebounds_UALR 28 (Johnson 9), Georgia St. 27 (Clerkley, Wilson 6). Assists_UALR 12 (Johnson, Monyyong 3), Georgia St. 20 (Williams 7). Total Fouls_UALR 22, Georgia St. 30. A_1,855 (3,854).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Resilience: The Art of Failure,...
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army goes digital to exceed recruitment goals

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise