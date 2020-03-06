Georgia Tech 65, Clemson 62

GEORGIA TECH (17-14)

Wright 1-3 5-6 7, Banks 2-3 3-4 7, Alvarado 3-9 5-7 13, Devoe 7-13 4-5 20, Usher 3-9 4-4 11, Parham 1-2 2-2 4, Cole 0-1 0-0 0, Khal.Moore 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 18-42 23-28 65.

CLEMSON (15-15)

Simms 4-9 2-3 12, Dawes 1-5 2-2 5, Newman 1-8 1-2 3, Trapp 2-6 2-2 6, Mack 6-18 4-6 19, Scott 4-7 3-3 11, Jemison 1-3 0-0 2, Hemenway 1-2 0-0 2, Khav.Moore 1-2 0-0 2, Tyson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 14-18 62.

Halftime_Georgia Tech 39-28. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 6-15 (Alvarado 2-5, Devoe 2-5, Khal.Moore 1-1, Usher 1-3, Cole 0-1), Clemson 6-26 (Mack 3-11, Simms 2-4, Dawes 1-3, Hemenway 0-1, Scott 0-1, Newman 0-2, Trapp 0-4). Fouled Out_Alvarado, Newman. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 34 (Banks 9), Clemson 27 (Simms 8). Assists_Georgia Tech 7 (Parham 2), Clemson 10 (Trapp 4). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 17, Clemson 18. A_8,188 (10,000).

