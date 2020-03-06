Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Georgia Tech 65, Clemson 62

March 6, 2020 9:12 pm
 
< a min read
      

GEORGIA TECH (17-14)

Wright 1-3 5-6 7, Banks 2-3 3-4 7, Alvarado 3-9 5-7 13, Devoe 7-13 4-5 20, Usher 3-9 4-4 11, Parham 1-2 2-2 4, Cole 0-1 0-0 0, Khal.Moore 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 18-42 23-28 65.

CLEMSON (15-15)

Simms 4-9 2-3 12, Dawes 1-5 2-2 5, Newman 1-8 1-2 3, Trapp 2-6 2-2 6, Mack 6-18 4-6 19, Scott 4-7 3-3 11, Jemison 1-3 0-0 2, Hemenway 1-2 0-0 2, Khav.Moore 1-2 0-0 2, Tyson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 14-18 62.

Halftime_Georgia Tech 39-28. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 6-15 (Alvarado 2-5, Devoe 2-5, Khal.Moore 1-1, Usher 1-3, Cole 0-1), Clemson 6-26 (Mack 3-11, Simms 2-4, Dawes 1-3, Hemenway 0-1, Scott 0-1, Newman 0-2, Trapp 0-4). Fouled Out_Alvarado, Newman. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 34 (Banks 9), Clemson 27 (Simms 8). Assists_Georgia Tech 7 (Parham 2), Clemson 10 (Trapp 4). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 17, Clemson 18. A_8,188 (10,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 COMET Industry Day
3|11 2020 ACCS-VA Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG recruits practice firefighting skills during practical exam

Today in History

1779: Congress establishes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers