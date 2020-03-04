Georgia Tech 73, Pittsburgh 57

PITTSBURGH (15-16)

Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 2-7 2-2 8, McGowens 1-5 2-4 4, Champagnie 2-8 7-7 11, Toney 3-14 1-3 8, Hamilton 4-8 4-7 12, Drumgoole 2-4 1-2 6, Murphy 2-5 0-0 6, Coulibaly 0-0 0-0 0, Aiken 0-0 0-0 0, George 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0, Starzynski 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-55 17-25 57.

GEORGIA TECH (16-14)

Wright 4-9 0-0 8, Banks 1-6 0-0 2, Devoe 4-7 2-2 13, Phillips 1-1 0-0 3, Usher 4-6 1-2 10, Alvarado 8-16 5-5 23, Cole 4-7 2-2 10, Moore 1-2 2-2 4, Parham 0-1 0-0 0, Didenko 0-0 0-0 0, Rice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 12-13 73.

Halftime_Georgia Tech 30-21. 3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 6-14 (Johnson 2-3, Murphy 2-4, Drumgoole 1-2, Toney 1-2, Champagnie 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Starzynski 0-1), Georgia Tech 7-15 (Devoe 3-4, Alvarado 2-6, Phillips 1-1, Usher 1-2, Cole 0-1, Parham 0-1). Fouled Out_Johnson. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 25 (Hamilton 9), Georgia Tech 35 (Banks, Alvarado 9). Assists_Pittsburgh 7 (Johnson, McGowens 2), Georgia Tech 20 (Alvarado 5). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 16, Georgia Tech 22.

