Giants 12, White Sox 7

Chicago San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 7 9 7 Totals 43 12 18 11 L.Rbert cf 3 0 1 0 Crwford ss 2 1 1 1 L.Bsabe pr 0 1 0 0 D.Slano pr 2 2 2 1 N.Mzara rf 3 1 2 1 Lngoria 3b 2 1 1 0 Gnzalez pr 1 1 0 0 Z.Green ph 3 2 2 2 A.Vughn 1b 3 0 1 1 Br.Belt 1b 2 0 2 1 G.Shets pr 1 1 0 0 Dar.Ruf 1b 3 2 3 3 Dlmnico lf 3 0 1 1 B.Posey c 2 0 2 1 Brugman lf 1 0 0 0 Jo.Bart c 3 1 1 1 J.McCnn c 3 1 1 2 Sndoval dh 3 0 0 0 Mrcedes c 1 0 0 0 Hineman ph 2 0 0 0 Collins dh 3 0 1 1 Dckrson lf 3 1 1 0 D.Palka pr 1 1 0 0 Rbinson lf 2 0 0 0 Cthbert 3b 3 0 1 1 M.Dubon 2b 5 0 1 0 Rmllard pr 1 0 0 0 S.Dggar rf 3 0 0 0 Mendick ss 3 0 0 0 Rickard rf 2 0 0 0 A.Rmine ss 1 0 0 0 J.Davis cf 3 1 1 1 Mdrigal 2b 3 1 1 0 Hmilton cf 1 1 1 0 R.Trres 2b 1 0 0 0

Chicago 000 106 000 — 7 San Francisco 002 222 04x — 12

E_Basabe (2), Remillard (1). DP_Chicago 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Chicago 2, San Francisco 8. 2B_Mazara (1), Collins (1), Solano 2 (2), Posey (1), Dickerson (3), Davis (2). 3B_McCann (1). HR_Green (2), Ruf 2 (3), Bart (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Keuchel 3 2-3 8 4 4 1 3 Ruiz 2-3 2 2 2 0 2 Medeiros 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Colome L, 0-1; BS, 0-1 1 3 2 2 0 1 Heuer 1 0 0 0 0 2 Flores 0 4 4 4 0 0 Mitchell 1 1 0 0 0 1

San Francisco Cahill 3 0 0 0 0 5 Jimenez 1 2 1 1 0 0 Vincent H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Garcia H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Blevins 1-3 4 4 4 0 1 Franco W, 1-0; BS, 0-1 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 0 Peralta H, 3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Gomez 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Mitchell, Jimenez.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings First, Brian Gorman Second, Mark Carlson Third, Scott Barr.

T_3:05. A_9,721

