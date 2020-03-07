Listen Live Sports

Giants 12, White Sox 7

March 7, 2020 6:36 pm
 
< a min read
      
Chicago San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 7 9 7 Totals 43 12 18 11
L.Rbert cf 3 0 1 0 Crwford ss 2 1 1 1
L.Bsabe pr 0 1 0 0 D.Slano pr 2 2 2 1
N.Mzara rf 3 1 2 1 Lngoria 3b 2 1 1 0
Gnzalez pr 1 1 0 0 Z.Green ph 3 2 2 2
A.Vughn 1b 3 0 1 1 Br.Belt 1b 2 0 2 1
G.Shets pr 1 1 0 0 Dar.Ruf 1b 3 2 3 3
Dlmnico lf 3 0 1 1 B.Posey c 2 0 2 1
Brugman lf 1 0 0 0 Jo.Bart c 3 1 1 1
J.McCnn c 3 1 1 2 Sndoval dh 3 0 0 0
Mrcedes c 1 0 0 0 Hineman ph 2 0 0 0
Collins dh 3 0 1 1 Dckrson lf 3 1 1 0
D.Palka pr 1 1 0 0 Rbinson lf 2 0 0 0
Cthbert 3b 3 0 1 1 M.Dubon 2b 5 0 1 0
Rmllard pr 1 0 0 0 S.Dggar rf 3 0 0 0
Mendick ss 3 0 0 0 Rickard rf 2 0 0 0
A.Rmine ss 1 0 0 0 J.Davis cf 3 1 1 1
Mdrigal 2b 3 1 1 0 Hmilton cf 1 1 1 0
R.Trres 2b 1 0 0 0
Chicago 000 106 000 7
San Francisco 002 222 04x 12

E_Basabe (2), Remillard (1). DP_Chicago 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Chicago 2, San Francisco 8. 2B_Mazara (1), Collins (1), Solano 2 (2), Posey (1), Dickerson (3), Davis (2). 3B_McCann (1). HR_Green (2), Ruf 2 (3), Bart (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Keuchel 3 2-3 8 4 4 1 3
Ruiz 2-3 2 2 2 0 2
Medeiros 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Colome L, 0-1; BS, 0-1 1 3 2 2 0 1
Heuer 1 0 0 0 0 2
Flores 0 4 4 4 0 0
Mitchell 1 1 0 0 0 1
San Francisco
Cahill 3 0 0 0 0 5
Jimenez 1 2 1 1 0 0
Vincent H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Garcia H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Blevins 1-3 4 4 4 0 1
Franco W, 1-0; BS, 0-1 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 0
Peralta H, 3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Gomez 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Mitchell, Jimenez.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings First, Brian Gorman Second, Mark Carlson Third, Scott Barr.

T_3:05. A_9,721

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

