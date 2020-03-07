Giants 12, White Sox 7

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|7
|
|Totals
|43
|12
|18
|11
|
|L.Rbert cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Crwford ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|L.Bsabe pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|D.Slano pr
|2
|2
|2
|1
|
|N.Mzara rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Lngoria 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gnzalez pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Z.Green ph
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|A.Vughn 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Br.Belt 1b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
|G.Shets pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Dar.Ruf 1b
|3
|2
|3
|3
|
|Dlmnico lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|B.Posey c
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
|Brugman lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Bart c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.McCnn c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Sndoval dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrcedes c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hineman ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Collins dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Dckrson lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|D.Palka pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rbinson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cthbert 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|M.Dubon 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rmllard pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Dggar rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mendick ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rickard rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Rmine ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Davis cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mdrigal 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hmilton cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|R.Trres 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|000
|106
|000
|—
|7
|San Francisco
|002
|222
|04x
|—
|12
E_Basabe (2), Remillard (1). DP_Chicago 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Chicago 2, San Francisco 8. 2B_Mazara (1), Collins (1), Solano 2 (2), Posey (1), Dickerson (3), Davis (2). 3B_McCann (1). HR_Green (2), Ruf 2 (3), Bart (2).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keuchel
|3
|2-3
|8
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Ruiz
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Medeiros
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colome L, 0-1; BS, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Heuer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Flores
|0
|
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Mitchell
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cahill
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Jimenez
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Vincent H, 2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garcia H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blevins
|
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Franco W, 1-0; BS, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Peralta H, 3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Gomez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Mitchell, Jimenez.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings First, Brian Gorman Second, Mark Carlson Third, Scott Barr.
T_3:05. A_9,721
