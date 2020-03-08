Giants 8, Mariners 4

Seattle San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 4 6 4 Totals 33 8 10 7 J.Frley cf 3 0 0 0 Ystzmsk rf 3 0 0 0 Kelenic rf 2 0 0 0 McCrthy rf 1 0 0 0 E.White 1b 3 0 0 0 Lngoria 3b 2 1 1 1 P.Wsdom 1b 2 0 0 0 C.Admes 3b 1 0 0 0 Vglbach dh 3 0 1 0 H.Pence dh 3 2 2 3 Zmm III ph 0 0 0 0 Brantly ph 1 0 0 0 K.Lewis lf 2 1 1 0 B.Posey c 3 0 2 1 Cowgill lf 1 0 0 0 Hineman c 0 1 0 0 Gnzalez rf 2 1 1 0 W.Flres 2b 3 0 0 0 B.Bshop pr 1 1 0 0 Rbinson 2b 1 1 1 1 Crwford ss 3 0 1 2 J.Davis cf 3 1 1 1 D.Wlton 2b 1 1 1 1 Rickard cf 1 0 0 0 T.Mrphy c 1 0 0 1 Sanchez ss 3 0 0 0 O’Keefe c 1 0 0 0 W.Wlson ss 1 0 0 0 D.Grdon 2b 3 0 0 0 A.Slter lf 3 0 0 0 Cbllero ss 1 0 0 0 H.Bshop lf 1 0 0 0 Au.Nola 3b 2 0 1 0 Dar.Ruf 1b 3 2 3 0 J.Cowan 3b 0 0 0 0

Seattle 010 002 010 — 4 San Francisco 001 230 02x — 8

LOB_Seattle 7, San Francisco 3. 2B_Vogelbach (2), Pence (1), Posey (2), Robinson (1), Ruf 3 (4). 3B_Crawford (2). HR_Walton (1), Pence (1), Davis (1). CS_Longoria (1). SF_Murphy.

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Sheffield 3 3 1 1 0 5 Delaplane L, 0-1 1 2 2 2 0 1 Edwards Jr. 1 3 3 3 1 1 Bautista 1 0 0 0 0 1 Banuelos 2 2 2 2 0 2

San Francisco Samardzija 3 2-3 2 1 1 2 4 Madison W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Gott H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 Garcia 1 2 2 2 0 0 Rogers H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 2 Anderson S, 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 2

HBP_by_Banuelos (Heineman), Rogers (Zammarelli III).

WP_Banuelos, Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight First, Gerry Davis Second, Mike Winters Third, Ryan Blakne.

T_2:47. A_8,546

