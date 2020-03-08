Giants 8, Mariners 4

|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|
|Totals
|33
|8
|10
|7
|
|J.Frley cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ystzmsk rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kelenic rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCrthy rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.White 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lngoria 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|P.Wsdom 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Admes 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vglbach dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|H.Pence dh
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|Zmm III ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brantly ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Lewis lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Posey c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Cowgill lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hineman c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|W.Flres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Bshop pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rbinson 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Crwford ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|J.Davis cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|D.Wlton 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Rickard cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Mrphy c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Sanchez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Keefe c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Wlson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Grdon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Slter lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cbllero ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Bshop lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Au.Nola 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dar.Ruf 1b
|3
|2
|3
|0
|
|J.Cowan 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|010
|002
|010
|—
|4
|San Francisco
|001
|230
|02x
|—
|8
LOB_Seattle 7, San Francisco 3. 2B_Vogelbach (2), Pence (1), Posey (2), Robinson (1), Ruf 3 (4). 3B_Crawford (2). HR_Walton (1), Pence (1), Davis (1). CS_Longoria (1). SF_Murphy.
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sheffield
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Delaplane L, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Bautista
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Banuelos
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Samardzija
|3
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Madison W, 1-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gott H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garcia
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Rogers H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Anderson S, 1-3
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_by_Banuelos (Heineman), Rogers (Zammarelli III).
WP_Banuelos, Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight First, Gerry Davis Second, Mike Winters Third, Ryan Blakne.
T_2:47. A_8,546
