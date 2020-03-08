Listen Live Sports

Giants 8, Mariners 4

March 8, 2020 7:12 pm
 
< a min read
      
Seattle San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 4 6 4 Totals 33 8 10 7
J.Frley cf 3 0 0 0 Ystzmsk rf 3 0 0 0
Kelenic rf 2 0 0 0 McCrthy rf 1 0 0 0
E.White 1b 3 0 0 0 Lngoria 3b 2 1 1 1
P.Wsdom 1b 2 0 0 0 C.Admes 3b 1 0 0 0
Vglbach dh 3 0 1 0 H.Pence dh 3 2 2 3
Zmm III ph 0 0 0 0 Brantly ph 1 0 0 0
K.Lewis lf 2 1 1 0 B.Posey c 3 0 2 1
Cowgill lf 1 0 0 0 Hineman c 0 1 0 0
Gnzalez rf 2 1 1 0 W.Flres 2b 3 0 0 0
B.Bshop pr 1 1 0 0 Rbinson 2b 1 1 1 1
Crwford ss 3 0 1 2 J.Davis cf 3 1 1 1
D.Wlton 2b 1 1 1 1 Rickard cf 1 0 0 0
T.Mrphy c 1 0 0 1 Sanchez ss 3 0 0 0
O’Keefe c 1 0 0 0 W.Wlson ss 1 0 0 0
D.Grdon 2b 3 0 0 0 A.Slter lf 3 0 0 0
Cbllero ss 1 0 0 0 H.Bshop lf 1 0 0 0
Au.Nola 3b 2 0 1 0 Dar.Ruf 1b 3 2 3 0
J.Cowan 3b 0 0 0 0
Seattle 010 002 010 4
San Francisco 001 230 02x 8

LOB_Seattle 7, San Francisco 3. 2B_Vogelbach (2), Pence (1), Posey (2), Robinson (1), Ruf 3 (4). 3B_Crawford (2). HR_Walton (1), Pence (1), Davis (1). CS_Longoria (1). SF_Murphy.

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Sheffield 3 3 1 1 0 5
Delaplane L, 0-1 1 2 2 2 0 1
Edwards Jr. 1 3 3 3 1 1
Bautista 1 0 0 0 0 1
Banuelos 2 2 2 2 0 2
San Francisco
Samardzija 3 2-3 2 1 1 2 4
Madison W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Gott H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Garcia 1 2 2 2 0 0
Rogers H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 2
Anderson S, 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 2

HBP_by_Banuelos (Heineman), Rogers (Zammarelli III).

WP_Banuelos, Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight First, Gerry Davis Second, Mike Winters Third, Ryan Blakne.

T_2:47. A_8,546

