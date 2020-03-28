Listen Live Sports

Giants agree to terms with veteran TE Eric Tomlinson

March 28, 2020 1:39 pm
 
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have reached a one-year contract agreement with tight end Eric Tomlinson.

Tomlinson confirmed the signing on his Instagram account. The Giants posted the news on their website and Twitter account, citing reports, but they will not confirm it until the player passes his physical.

Tomlinson split last season with the Giants, New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders. He appeared in eight games and had one catch.

Tomlinson has played in 44 regular-season games with 32 starts for the New York Jets, Giants and Raiders. He has caught 17 passes for 194 yards and one touchdown. He also has seven special teams tackles and has experience as a long snapper.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

