Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Giants RHP Tyler Beede seeks 2nd opinion on elbow

March 4, 2020 7:54 pm
 
< a min read
      

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — San Francisco Giants right-hander Tyler Beede is seeking a second opinion on his injured throwing elbow.

Beede left an exhibition game after one inning on Tuesday with tightness in his elbow. The Giants said Wednesday that an MRI showed he has a flexor strain and a UCL sprain.

The team is gathering additional opinions on the injury and will have more information on Beede’s prognosis later in the week.

Beede is competing for a spot in San Francisco’s starting rotation. Beede went 5-10 with a 5.08 ERA last season for the Giants.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.comMLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 Arlington, VA - Security Clearance...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

PATRIOT South respond readiness exercise

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise