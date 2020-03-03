Listen Live Sports

Grambling St. 81, MVSU 61

March 3, 2020 12:27 am
 
MVSU (2-27)

Samaha 0-1 0-0 0, Alston 2-7 0-0 5, Green 10-21 3-3 26, Hunter 5-20 1-2 14, Sarnor 0-5 0-0 0, Barnes 4-10 0-0 12, Kowouto 0-0 0-0 0, Lyons 1-2 0-0 2, Kimble 1-2 0-0 2, Milojevic 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-68 4-5 61.

GRAMBLING ST. (16-13)

Jackson 3-8 0-2 6, Christon 2-4 0-0 5, Edwards 5-8 0-0 11, Moss 9-17 5-5 25, Smith 4-7 4-4 14, Cunningham 0-3 1-2 1, Bunch 4-4 1-3 9, Gaston 2-5 1-2 5, Randolph 1-3 0-0 2, Munford 1-3 0-0 3, Henyard 0-3 0-0 0, Mullins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-66 12-18 81.

Halftime_Grambling St. 43-22. 3-Point Goals_MVSU 11-39 (Barnes 4-10, Green 3-9, Hunter 3-13, Alston 1-3, Sarnor 0-4), Grambling St. 7-19 (Smith 2-3, Moss 2-5, Edwards 1-1, Christon 1-2, Munford 1-2, Cunningham 0-1, Gaston 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Henyard 0-3). Rebounds_MVSU 32 (Hunter 7), Grambling St. 41 (Moss 10). Assists_MVSU 14 (Sarnor 7), Grambling St. 19 (Smith 7). Total Fouls_MVSU 18, Grambling St. 10. A_1,401 (7,500).

