Grambling St., Texas Southern meet in SWAC quarters

No. 6 seed Grambling State (17-14, 11-7) vs. No. 3 seed Texas Southern (15-16, 12-6)

Southwestern Athletic Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Health & PE Center, Houston; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling State is set to square off against Texas Southern in the quarterfinals of the SWAC tournament. Texas Southern swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last played each other on Feb. 17, when the Tigers created 14 Grambling State turnovers and turned the ball over just six times en route to a 14-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Grambling State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Ivy Smith Jr., DeVante Jackson, Prince Moss and Travon Bunch have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 59 percent of all Tigers points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Smith has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Grambling State field goals over the last five games. Smith has accounted for 17 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas Southern is 0-8 when they score 63 points or fewer and 15-8 when they exceed 63 points. Grambling State is 0-9 when allowing 75 or more points and 17-5 on the season, otherwise.

WINNING WHEN: Grambling State is a perfect 6-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Tigers are 11-14 this season when they block fewer than six shots.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Southern has attempted the fourth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Tigers have averaged 24.8 free throws per game, including 27.4 per game against conference foes.

