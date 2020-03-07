Grand Canyon 64, CS Bakersfield 61

CS BAKERSFIELD (12-19)

Moore 6-14 3-4 15, Readus 0-2 0-0 0, Buckingham 2-10 4-4 8, Perry 2-4 0-0 4, Edler-Davis 2-9 0-0 6, Stith 1-4 2-2 4, Allen 5-13 0-0 11, Lee 4-9 0-0 9, McCall 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 24-68 9-10 61.

GRAND CANYON (13-17)

Jenkins 1-5 3-3 5, Lever 1-8 2-2 4, Blacksher 4-8 2-2 11, Brown 2-7 0-1 5, Johnson 11-19 7-8 33, Dixon 2-7 0-0 6, Okpoh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 14-16 64.

Halftime_Grand Canyon 33-27. 3-Point Goals_CS Bakersfield 4-23 (Edler-Davis 2-7, Lee 1-1, Allen 1-6, Stith 0-1, Buckingham 0-4, Moore 0-4), Grand Canyon 8-25 (Johnson 4-7, Dixon 2-5, Blacksher 1-3, Brown 1-5, Jenkins 0-2, Lever 0-3). Rebounds_CS Bakersfield 41 (Readus 8), Grand Canyon 33 (Jenkins 10). Assists_CS Bakersfield 10 (Perry 6), Grand Canyon 8 (Blacksher 4). Total Fouls_CS Bakersfield 17, Grand Canyon 10. A_7,142 (7,000).

