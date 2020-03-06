Listen Live Sports

Graves scores 25 to carry Buffalo past Bowling Green 88-84

March 6, 2020 10:22 pm
 
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Jayvon Graves had 25 points as Buffalo defeated Bowling Green 88-84 on Friday night.

Josh Mballa had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Buffalo (20-11, 11-7 Mid-American Conference). Davonta Jordan added 16 points and five steals. Jeenathan Williams had 14 points.

The Bulls will be the No. 5 seed and host a first-round game in the conference tournament against No. 12 seed Miami (Ohio) on Monday.

Second-seeded Bowling Green earned a bye into Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Bowling Green scored 51 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Justin Turner had 23 points for the Falcons (21-10, 12-6). Dylan Frye added 20 points and seven rebounds. Daeqwon Plowden had 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Bulls evened the season series against the Falcons with the win. Bowling Green defeated Buffalo 78-77 on Jan. 31.

