Green Bay 78, Oakland 63

OAKLAND (14-19)

Hill-Mais 5-11 3-3 13, Oladapo 3-6 4-6 10, Brechting 1-3 0-0 2, Kangu 4-10 2-2 11, Williams 3-14 7-7 15, Lampman 4-10 0-1 10, Pittman 0-2 0-0 0, Goodline 1-1 0-0 2, Newsome 0-0 0-0 0, Monroe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 16-19 63.

GREEN BAY (17-15)

Patterson 3-5 2-2 8, Davis 8-15 3-4 19, Hankerson 4-9 2-3 10, McCloud 4-12 2-3 11, Schwartz 5-7 4-5 16, Bell 2-5 2-2 6, Pipes 2-6 0-0 4, Crist 0-0 2-2 2, McNair 1-2 0-0 2, Chevalier 0-0 0-0 0, Miles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 17-21 78.

Halftime_30-30. 3-Point Goals_Oakland 5-29 (Lampman 2-7, Williams 2-12, Kangu 1-6, Brechting 0-1, Hill-Mais 0-1, Pittman 0-2), Green Bay 3-12 (Schwartz 2-3, McCloud 1-5, Pipes 0-1, Hankerson 0-3). Fouled Out_Hill-Mais. Rebounds_Oakland 32 (Oladapo, Williams 9), Green Bay 34 (Patterson 10). Assists_Oakland 11 (Kangu 6), Green Bay 12 (Hankerson 5). Total Fouls_Oakland 21, Green Bay 19. A_2,439 (9,729).

