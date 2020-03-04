Green Bay meets Oakland in Horizon quarters

Oakland (14-18, 9-10) vs. No. 3 seed Green Bay (16-15, 11-7)

Horizon Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Resch Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland is set to meet Green Bay in the quarterfinals of the Horizon tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 23, when Green Bay made only 14 free throws on 22 attempts while the Golden Grizzlies went 27 for 37 en route to a 92-88 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Green Bay has relied heavily on its seniors this year. JayQuan McCloud, Amari Davis, Kameron Hankerson and Cody Schwartz have combined to account for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 70 percent of all Phoenix points over the last five games.HOT HILL-MAIS: Xavier Hill-Mais has connected on 27.1 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 10 over the last five games. He’s also converted 68.5 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

WINLESS WHEN: Green Bay is 0-7 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 16-8 when it scores at least 72.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Green Bay is a perfect 7-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 9-15 when fewer than five Phoenix players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: The Green Bay offense is ranked fourth nationally by scoring 82.2 points per game this season. Oakland has only averaged 68 points per game, which ranks 243rd.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.