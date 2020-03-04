Listen Live Sports

Gregg’s 1st double-double paces Northwestern State, 95-73

March 4, 2020 10:39 pm
 
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Jamaure Gregg scored 15 points and pulled down 10 rebounds with his first double-double carrying Northwestern State to a 95-73 win over New Orleans on Wednesday night.

Jairus Roberson added 19 points for Northwestern State (13-15, 10-9 Southland Conference). Trenton Massner added 13 points. Chudier Bile had 10 points and eight rebounds. Nikos Chougkaz had 8 points and 10 rebounds.

Troy Green had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Privateers (8-21, 4-15), who are down to an eight-man rotation. Bryson Robinson added 12 points. Jahmel Myers had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Northwestern State finishes out the regular season against Central Arkansas on the road on Saturday. New Orleans finishes out the regular season against Southeastern Louisiana at home on Saturday.

