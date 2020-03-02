Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Griffin carries Jackson St. over Ark.-Pine Bluff 76-56

March 2, 2020 11:38 pm
 
< a min read
      

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Roland Griffin scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Jackson State rolled over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 76-56 on Monday night.

Tristan Jarrett scored 16 points and Venjie Wallis added 14 for the Tigers (12-17, 9-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who scored 26 points off of 21 Golden Lions’ turnovers.

Marquell Carter scored 18 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-25, 3-14), which never led.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Golden Lions for the season. Jackson State defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 49-45 on Feb. 3. Jackson State takes on Alabama State on the road on Thursday. Arkansas-Pine Bluff finishes out the regular season against Mississippi Valley State at home on Saturday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Resilience: The Art of Failure,...
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army goes digital to exceed recruitment goals

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise