Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Hale scores 28 to lift Winthrop over Gardner-Webb 78-66

March 6, 2020 11:22 pm
 
< a min read
      

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Hunter Hale scored 28 points and second-seeded Winthrop advanced to the championship game of the Big South Conference tournament by defeating third-seeded Gardner-Webb 78-66 in the semifinals on Friday night.

Hale had seven rebounds and hit 12 of 13 from the free throw line, as the Eagles were 16 of 25 in the second half, making 9 of 10 in the last two minutes.

Chandler Vaudrin scored 14 points and dished six assists for Winthrop (23-10) and Josh Ferguson added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Winthrop faces fifth-seeded Hampton on Sunday.

Advertisement

Jaheam Cornwall tied a career high with 24 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (16-16). Eric Jamison Jr. added 14 points. Christian Turner had 12 points.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Discover the steps being taken in combating healthcare data breaches using intelligence in this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 COMET Industry Day
3|11 2020 ACCS-VA Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG recruits practice firefighting skills during practical exam

Today in History

1779: Congress establishes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers