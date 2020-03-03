Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Hammond, USC Upstate beat High Point in Big South tourney

March 3, 2020 11:33 pm
 
< a min read
      

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Everette Hammond had 23 points as South Carolina Upstate got past High Point 69-59 in the first round of the Big South Conference tournament on Tuesday night.

Tommy Bruner added 12 points for USC Upstate (13-19). Dalvin White added 12 points. Nevin Zink had 10 rebounds. The No. 7 seed Spartans play second-seeded Winthrop in Thursday’s quarterfinals at the Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia.

Jamal Wright had 19 points for the Panthers (9-23). Cliff Thomas Jr. added 12 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks. Rob Peterson III had eight rebounds.

John-Michael Wright, who led the Panthers in scoring entering the contest with 14 points per game, had 7 points on 3-of-13 shooting.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Resilience: The Art of Failure,...
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army goes digital to exceed recruitment goals

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise