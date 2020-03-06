Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Hampton 86, Radford 78

March 6, 2020 10:46 pm
 
< a min read
      

HAMPTON (15-18)

Stanley 12-18 1-2 26, Griffin 1-1 0-0 3, Heckstall 2-6 3-4 9, Marrow 11-20 8-13 36, Warren 5-10 0-2 12, Dean 0-1 0-3 0, Sow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-56 12-24 86.

RADFORD (21-11)

Eke 0-3 0-1 0, Holland 3-7 1-1 7, Fields 9-16 1-2 22, Hicks 1-6 0-0 3, C.Jones 9-19 13-14 33, Walker 4-6 0-0 8, Hutchinson 0-1 2-2 2, Greene 0-3 0-0 0, Djonkam 0-3 0-0 0, Butts 0-0 0-0 0, Jeffers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 17-20 78.

Halftime_Hampton 39-34. 3-Point Goals_Hampton 12-24 (Marrow 6-11, Warren 2-4, Heckstall 2-6, Griffin 1-1, Stanley 1-1, Dean 0-1), Radford 7-22 (Fields 3-8, C.Jones 2-5, Hicks 1-4, Hutchinson 0-1, Walker 0-1, Greene 0-2). Fouled Out_Griffin, C.Jones. Rebounds_Hampton 28 (Stanley, Warren 7), Radford 35 (Holland 10). Assists_Hampton 18 (Marrow 10), Radford 6 (C.Jones 3). Total Fouls_Hampton 16, Radford 24.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 COMET Industry Day
3|11 2020 ACCS-VA Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG recruits practice firefighting skills during practical exam

Today in History

1779: Congress establishes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers