Hampton 86, Radford 78

HAMPTON (15-18)

Stanley 12-18 1-2 26, Griffin 1-1 0-0 3, Heckstall 2-6 3-4 9, Marrow 11-20 8-13 36, Warren 5-10 0-2 12, Dean 0-1 0-3 0, Sow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-56 12-24 86.

RADFORD (21-11)

Eke 0-3 0-1 0, Holland 3-7 1-1 7, Fields 9-16 1-2 22, Hicks 1-6 0-0 3, C.Jones 9-19 13-14 33, Walker 4-6 0-0 8, Hutchinson 0-1 2-2 2, Greene 0-3 0-0 0, Djonkam 0-3 0-0 0, Butts 0-0 0-0 0, Jeffers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 17-20 78.

Halftime_Hampton 39-34. 3-Point Goals_Hampton 12-24 (Marrow 6-11, Warren 2-4, Heckstall 2-6, Griffin 1-1, Stanley 1-1, Dean 0-1), Radford 7-22 (Fields 3-8, C.Jones 2-5, Hicks 1-4, Hutchinson 0-1, Walker 0-1, Greene 0-2). Fouled Out_Griffin, C.Jones. Rebounds_Hampton 28 (Stanley, Warren 7), Radford 35 (Holland 10). Assists_Hampton 18 (Marrow 10), Radford 6 (C.Jones 3). Total Fouls_Hampton 16, Radford 24.

