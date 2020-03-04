Hampton meets Longwood in Big South quarters

No. 5 seed Hampton (13-18, 8-10) vs. No. 4 seed Longwood (14-17, 9-9)

Big South Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the Big South semifinals is up for grabs as Hampton matches up against Longwood. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played on Feb. 15, when the Lancers outshot Hampton 40 percent to 36.2 percent and hit five more 3-pointers en route to a 76-68 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Longwood’s Juan Munoz has averaged 10.8 points while Shabooty Phillips has put up 10.5 points. For the Pirates, Jermaine Marrow has averaged 24.3 points and 6.5 assists while Ben Stanley has put up 22.5 points and 7.4 rebounds.

KEY FACILITATOR: Marrow has accounted for 53 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 35 field goals and 36 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Hampton is a perfect 6-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Pirates are 7-18 this season when they block fewer than six shots.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Pirates have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Lancers. Longwood has 33 assists on 62 field goals (53.2 percent) over its previous three outings while Hampton has assists on 54 of 85 field goals (63.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hampton has attempted the sixth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Pirates have averaged 24.4 free throws per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

