Hartford 64, Stony Brook 58

March 10, 2020 9:05 pm
 
HARTFORD (18-15)

Marks 5-6 2-3 17, Stafl 1-6 0-0 2, Carter 2-10 7-10 12, Flowers 4-8 0-0 11, Ellison 3-15 1-3 7, Mitchell 3-7 2-3 9, Dunne 2-2 0-0 6, Henry 0-0 0-0 0, Boxus 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-54 12-19 64.

STONY BROOK (20-13)

Olaniyi 5-17 7-9 19, Otchere 0-0 0-0 0, Foreman 4-12 2-4 11, Stephenson-Moore 0-6 0-0 0, Garcia 7-12 2-2 16, Gueye 4-5 4-5 12, Latimer 0-2 0-0 0, McKenzie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-54 15-20 58.

Halftime_Hartford 31-19. 3-Point Goals_Hartford 12-22 (Marks 5-6, Flowers 3-5, Dunne 2-2, Mitchell 1-3, Carter 1-4, Stafl 0-2), Stony Brook 3-17 (Olaniyi 2-5, Foreman 1-4, Garcia 0-2, Latimer 0-2, Stephenson-Moore 0-4). Fouled Out_Olaniyi. Rebounds_Hartford 30 (Flowers 7), Stony Brook 34 (Olaniyi, Gueye 9). Assists_Hartford 14 (Carter 7), Stony Brook 5 (Gueye 4). Total Fouls_Hartford 18, Stony Brook 17. A_1,861 (4,160).

