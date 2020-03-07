Hartford 89, Mass.-Lowell 75

MASS.-LOWELL (13-19)

Withers 1-6 7-8 10, Lutete 8-12 5-10 23, R.Mitchell 2-7 0-0 5, Noel 7-13 8-10 23, Gantz 2-6 2-2 6, Thomas 2-6 0-0 6, Blunt 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 23-53 22-30 75.

HARTFORD (17-15)

Marks 5-10 7-8 17, Stafl 2-2 4-4 8, Carter 4-9 4-4 14, Flowers 0-2 2-2 2, Ellison 10-13 6-6 26, D.Mitchell 2-4 0-0 5, Dunne 3-5 0-0 9, Boxus 1-1 0-0 3, Henry 2-3 1-1 5. Totals 29-49 24-25 89.

Halftime_38-38. 3-Point Goals_Mass.-Lowell 7-20 (Lutete 2-4, Thomas 2-5, Withers 1-1, Noel 1-2, R.Mitchell 1-4, Blunt 0-2, Gantz 0-2), Hartford 7-18 (Dunne 3-5, Carter 2-4, Boxus 1-1, D.Mitchell 1-3, Henry 0-1, Flowers 0-2, Marks 0-2). Fouled Out_Gantz. Rebounds_Mass.-Lowell 23 (Withers 8), Hartford 21 (Carter 6). Assists_Mass.-Lowell 7 (Gantz 3), Hartford 16 (Carter 6). Total Fouls_Mass.-Lowell 21, Hartford 25. A_1,069 (4,017).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.