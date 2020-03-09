Listen Live Sports

Hartford faces Stony Brook in America East semis

March 9, 2020 1:30 pm
 
No. 3 seed Hartford (17-15, 10-7) vs. No. 2 seed Stony Brook (20-12, 11-6)

America East Conference Tourney Semifinals, Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook is ready to take on Hartford with a spot in the America East championship game up for grabs. Hartford swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 26, when the Hawks shot 41.7 percent from the field while limiting Stony Brook’s shooters to just 31.7 percent en route to the 65-54 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Hartford’s Malik Ellison, Traci Carter and Hunter Marks have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 82 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Ellison has been directly responsible for 47 percent of all Hartford field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 31 field goals and six assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Seawolves have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hawks. Stony Brook has 39 assists on 66 field goals (59.1 percent) over its past three outings while Hartford has assists on 46 of 79 field goals (58.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Stony Brook has attempted the second-most free throws among all America East teams. The Seawolves have averaged 19 foul shots per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

