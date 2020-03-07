Listen Live Sports

Harvard knocks off Yale, 83-69, faces Penn in Ivy tourney

March 7, 2020 10:36 pm
 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Bassey scored 19 points and Harvard earned its 21st victory in its regular season finale, beating Yale 83-69 on Saturday night.

The Crimson snapped Yale’s five-game win streak one day after it clinched the Ivy League regular season championship at No. 1 seed into the tournament, handing the Bulldogs their worst loss since February 1, 2019.

Rio Haskett finished with 14 points and Idan Tretout added 11 points off the bench for Harvard (21-8, 10-4 Ivy League).

Paul Atkinson scored 23 points to lead Yale (23-7, 11-3). Azar Swain added 13 points and Eric Monroe added another 11.

Harvard will host the Ivy League tournament and will face Princeton on Saturday at 2 p.m. Yale, the Ivy League regular season champion, faces No. 4 seed Penn Saturday at 11 a.m.

