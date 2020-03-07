Harvard looks for home win vs Yale

Yale (23-6, 11-2) vs. Harvard (20-8, 9-4)

Lavietes Pavilion, Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard looks for its fourth straight win over Yale at Lavietes Pavilion. The last victory for the Bulldogs at Harvard was a 67-55 win on Feb. 13, 2016.

SENIOR STUDS: Harvard’s Chris Lewis, Robert Baker and Justin Bassey have combined to score 33 percent of the team’s points this season, including 36 percent of all Crimson scoring over the last five games.AWESOME ATKINSON: Across 29 appearances this season, Yale’s Paul Atkinson has shot 62.8 percent.

STREAK STATS: Yale has won its last three road games, scoring 78.7 points, while allowing 68.7 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Crimson. Harvard has 30 assists on 64 field goals (46.9 percent) across its past three outings while Yale has assists on 37 of 76 field goals (48.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Harvard is ranked second among Ivy League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 30.6 percent. The Crimson have averaged 10.6 offensive boards per game.

