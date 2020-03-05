Harvard looks to extend streak vs Brown

Brown (13-12, 6-6) vs. Harvard (20-7, 9-3)

Lavietes Pavilion, Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard looks for its seventh straight conference win against Brown. Harvard’s last Ivy League loss came against the Brown Bears 72-71 on Feb. 8. Brown came up short in a 73-68 game at home to Penn in its last outing.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Chris Lewis, Robert Baker and Justin Bassey have collectively scored 33 percent of Harvard’s points this season and 38 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Brown, Brandon Anderson, Zach Hunsaker and Joshua Howard have combined to score 50 percent of the team’s points this season.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bears have allowed just 68.1 points per game across 12 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 72.6 per game they gave up against non-conference opponents.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Tamenang Choh has accounted for 40 percent of all Brown field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has 12 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Brown is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 13-2 when scoring at least 63.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Crimson are 14-0 when they hold opposing teams to 69 points or fewer and 6-7 when opponents exceed 69 points. The Bears are 11-0 when they score at least 72 points and 2-12 on the year when falling short of 72.

DID YOU KNOW: Harvard is ranked second among Ivy League teams with an average of 73.2 points per game.

