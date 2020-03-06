Listen Live Sports

Hauser lifts Portland St. over N. Arizona 80-66

March 6, 2020 12:44 am
 
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Matt Hauser had 21 points as Portland State beat Northern Arizona 80-66 on Thursday night.

Holland Woods had 15 points for Portland State (17-14, 11-8 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Alonzo Walker added 12 points. Sal Nuhu had three blocks.

Cameron Shelton had 27 points, eight assists and six rebounds for the Lumberjacks (16-13, 10-10). Bernie Andre added 17 points. Brooks DeBisschop had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Vikings leveled the season series against the Lumberjacks with the win. Northern Arizona defeated Portland State 84-82 on Jan. 25. Portland State finishes out the regular season against Sacramento State at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

