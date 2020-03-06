Listen Live Sports

Hawaii 67, UC Davis 65

March 6, 2020 12:18 am
 
HAWAII (17-12)

Raimo 3-7 8-9 14, Buggs 3-6 0-0 7, Stansberry 4-12 0-0 10, Webster 1-8 4-4 6, Avea 7-15 0-0 18, Hemsley 5-5 1-2 11, Colina 0-0 1-2 1, da Silva 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 14-17 67.

UC DAVIS (14-17)

Koehler 2-7 0-0 4, Manjon 8-11 1-2 18, Pepper 4-11 2-2 11, Printup 2-4 0-0 5, Squire 3-5 1-3 8, Gonzalez 2-8 0-0 5, Fuller 4-7 2-2 11, Mooney 1-2 0-0 3, Neufeld 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 6-9 65.

Halftime_UC Davis 31-30. 3-Point Goals_Hawaii 7-19 (Avea 4-8, Stansberry 2-4, Buggs 1-2, Webster 0-5), UC Davis 7-15 (Manjon 1-1, Printup 1-1, Squire 1-1, Fuller 1-2, Mooney 1-2, Pepper 1-3, Gonzalez 1-5). Rebounds_Hawaii 29 (Raimo, Buggs 7), UC Davis 30 (Pepper 7). Assists_Hawaii 14 (Raimo, Buggs 4), UC Davis 13 (Manjon 5). Total Fouls_Hawaii 17, UC Davis 17. A_1,648 (7,600).

