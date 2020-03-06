Hawaii looks for road win vs CSUN

Hawaii (17-12, 8-7) vs. Cal State Northridge (14-17, 9-6)

Matadome, Northridge, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii looks for its fifth straight win over Cal State Northridge at Matadome. Cal State Northridge’s last win at home against the Rainbow Warriors came on Jan. 11, 2014.

LEADING THE WAY: The powerful Lamine Diane has put up 22.6 points and nine rebounds to lead the way for the Matadors. Complementing Diane is Terrell Gomez, who is accounting for 19.7 points per game. The Rainbow Warriors are led by Eddie Stansberry, who is averaging 15.3 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Diane has been directly responsible for 46 percent of all Cal State Northridge field goals over the last five games. Diane has 47 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Matadors are 6-0 when they turn the ball over seven times or fewer and 8-17 when they exceed seven turnovers. The Rainbow Warriors are 8-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 9-12 on the year otherwise.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Matadors have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Rainbow Warriors. Cal State Northridge has an assist on 47 of 87 field goals (54 percent) over its previous three contests while Hawaii has assists on 27 of 61 field goals (44.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Northridge is ranked first among Big West teams with an average of 75.8 points per game. The Matadors have averaged 81.2 points per game over their last five games.

