Hawaii meets UC Davis in Big West quarters

No. 5 seed UC Davis (14-18, 8-8) vs. No. 4 seed Hawaii (17-13, 8-8)

Big West Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Honda Center, Anaheim, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the Big West semifinals is up for grabs as UC Davis and Hawaii prepare to square off. Hawaii won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last played each other on March 5, when UC Davis made just six free throws on nine attempts while the Rainbow Warriors hit 14 of 17 en route to the 67-65 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: UC Davis’ Joe Mooney, Stefan Gonzalez and Matt Neufeld have collectively scored 41 percent of all Aggies points this season, though that figure has dropped to 30 percent over the last five games.EFFECTIVE EDDIE: Eddie Stansberry has connected on 36.1 percent of the 249 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 17 for 43 over his last five games. He’s also converted 88.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UC Davis is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 14-11 when scoring at least 62.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Aggies have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Rainbow Warriors. Hawaii has 32 assists on 71 field goals (45.1 percent) across its previous three outings while UC Davis has assists on 43 of 73 field goals (58.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Davis as a team has made 8.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Big West teams. The Aggies have averaged 10 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

