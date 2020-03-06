Listen Live Sports

Hawks’ Trae Young sits out because of flu-like syptoms

March 6, 2020 6:31 pm
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trae Young missed the Atlanta Hawks’ game at Washington on Friday night because of symptoms.

Young was at the morning shootaround, but remained at the team’s hotel for the game.

“There’s no respiratory issues,” Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said. “He just didn’t feel well. Just needed more rest. Why bring him down here to try and rest when we can keep him at the hotel?”

Young is averaging 29.6 points and 9.6 assists.

