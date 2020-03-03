HBU looks to end streak vs Incarnate Word

Houston Baptist (3-24, 3-15) vs. Incarnate Word (9-20, 6-12)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word looks to extend Houston Baptist’s conference losing streak to eight games. Houston Baptist’s last Southland win came against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions 79-76 on Feb. 5. Incarnate Word lost 78-70 on the road to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: The electric Ian DuBose is averaging 19.2 points and 7.4 rebounds to lead the charge for the Huskies. Jalon Gates is also a big contributor, accounting for 15 points per game. The Cardinals have been led by Drew Lutz, who is averaging 11.2 points.

KEY FACILITATOR: DuBose has accounted for 40 percent of all Houston Baptist field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 29 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Incarnate Word is 0-15 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 9-5 when it scores at least 64.

STREAK STATS: Houston Baptist has lost its last three road games, scoring 69.7 points, while allowing 79 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Houston Baptist offense has scored 79.9 points per game this season, ranking the Huskies 15th among Division I teams. The Incarnate Word defense has allowed 73.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 254th overall).

