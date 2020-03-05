Hockey East Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Boston College 16 6 0 32 88 44 23 8 1 UMass 14 8 2 30 69 49 21 11 2 UMass Lowell 11 7 5 27 57 59 17 10 6 UConn 12 9 2 26 70 72 15 14 4 Maine 11 9 3 25 55 56 17 11 5 Boston U. 9 8 5 23 65 52 12 11 8 Providence 10 10 3 23 70 62 16 11 6 Northeastern 10 11 1 21 64 67 17 12 3 New Hampshire 9 11 2 20 50 64 15 14 3 Merrimack 7 14 3 17 63 77 9 22 3 Vermont 2 18 4 8 44 83 5 23 6 Thursday’s Games

Massachusetts 1, Vermont 0

Friday’s Games

New Hampshire at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Boston University at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UCONN at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Providence at Maine, 7:30

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern at Boston University, 4 p.m.

Boston College at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

End Regular Season

