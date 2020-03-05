Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Boston College
|16
|6
|0
|32
|88
|44
|23
|8
|1
|UMass
|14
|8
|2
|30
|69
|49
|21
|11
|2
|UMass Lowell
|11
|7
|5
|27
|57
|59
|17
|10
|6
|UConn
|12
|9
|2
|26
|70
|72
|15
|14
|4
|Maine
|11
|9
|3
|25
|55
|56
|17
|11
|5
|Boston U.
|9
|8
|5
|23
|65
|52
|12
|11
|8
|Providence
|10
|10
|3
|23
|70
|62
|16
|11
|6
|Northeastern
|10
|11
|1
|21
|64
|67
|17
|12
|3
|New Hampshire
|9
|11
|2
|20
|50
|64
|15
|14
|3
|Merrimack
|7
|14
|3
|17
|63
|77
|9
|22
|3
|Vermont
|2
|18
|4
|8
|44
|83
|5
|23
|6
|Thursday’s Games
Massachusetts 1, Vermont 0
New Hampshire at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Boston University at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
UCONN at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
Providence at Maine, 7:30
Northeastern at Boston University, 4 p.m.
Boston College at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
End Regular Season
