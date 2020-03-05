Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Hockey East Glance

March 5, 2020 9:38 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Boston College 16 6 0 32 88 44 23 8 1
UMass 14 8 2 30 69 49 21 11 2
UMass Lowell 11 7 5 27 57 59 17 10 6
UConn 12 9 2 26 70 72 15 14 4
Maine 11 9 3 25 55 56 17 11 5
Boston U. 9 8 5 23 65 52 12 11 8
Providence 10 10 3 23 70 62 16 11 6
Northeastern 10 11 1 21 64 67 17 12 3
New Hampshire 9 11 2 20 50 64 15 14 3
Merrimack 7 14 3 17 63 77 9 22 3
Vermont 2 18 4 8 44 83 5 23 6
Thursday’s Games

Massachusetts 1, Vermont 0

Friday’s Games

New Hampshire at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Boston University at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UCONN at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Providence at Maine, 7:30

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern at Boston University, 4 p.m.

Boston College at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

End Regular Season

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USO entertainers perform at Fort Wainwright

Today in History

1864: President Lincoln signs Ulysses S. Grant’s commission to command the U.S. Army