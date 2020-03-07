Hockey East Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Boston College 17 6 0 34 90 45 24 8 1 UMass 14 8 2 30 69 49 21 11 2 UMass Lowell 12 7 5 29 60 60 18 10 6 Maine 12 9 3 27 56 56 18 11 5 UConn 12 10 2 26 71 75 15 15 4 Boston U. 10 8 5 25 68 62 13 12 8 Providence 10 11 3 23 70 63 16 12 6 Northeastern 10 12 1 21 64 70 17 13 3 New Hampshire 9 12 2 20 51 66 15 15 3 Merrimack 7 14 3 17 63 77 9 22 3 Vermont 2 18 4 8 44 83 5 23 6 Thursday’s Games

Massachusetts 1, Vermont 0

Friday’s Games

Boston College 2, New Hampshire 1

Boston U. 3, Northeastern 0

UMass Lowell 3, UConn 1

Maine 1, Providence 0

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern at Boston University, 4 p.m.

Boston College at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

End Regular Season

