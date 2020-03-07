Listen Live Sports

Hockey East Glance

March 7, 2020
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Boston College 17 6 0 34 90 45 24 8 1
UMass 14 8 2 30 69 49 21 11 2
UMass Lowell 12 7 5 29 60 60 18 10 6
Maine 12 9 3 27 56 56 18 11 5
UConn 12 10 2 26 71 75 15 15 4
Boston U. 10 8 5 25 68 62 13 12 8
Providence 10 11 3 23 70 63 16 12 6
Northeastern 10 12 1 21 64 70 17 13 3
New Hampshire 9 12 2 20 51 66 15 15 3
Merrimack 7 14 3 17 63 77 9 22 3
Vermont 2 18 4 8 44 83 5 23 6
Thursday’s Games

Massachusetts 1, Vermont 0

Friday’s Games

Boston College 2, New Hampshire 1

Boston U. 3, Northeastern 0

UMass Lowell 3, UConn 1

Maine 1, Providence 0

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern at Boston University, 4 p.m.

Boston College at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

End Regular Season

