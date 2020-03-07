Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Boston College
|17
|6
|1
|35
|93
|48
|24
|8
|2
|UMass
|14
|8
|2
|30
|69
|49
|21
|11
|2
|UMass Lowell
|12
|7
|5
|29
|60
|60
|18
|10
|6
|Maine
|12
|9
|3
|27
|56
|56
|18
|11
|5
|UConn
|12
|10
|2
|26
|71
|75
|15
|15
|4
|Boston U.
|10
|9
|5
|25
|69
|64
|13
|13
|8
|Northeastern
|11
|12
|1
|23
|66
|71
|18
|13
|3
|Providence
|10
|11
|3
|23
|70
|63
|16
|12
|6
|New Hampshire
|9
|12
|3
|21
|54
|69
|15
|15
|4
|Merrimack
|7
|14
|3
|17
|63
|77
|9
|22
|3
|Vermont
|2
|18
|4
|8
|44
|83
|5
|23
|6
|Thursday’s Games
Massachusetts 1, Vermont 0
Boston College 2, New Hampshire 1
Boston U. 3, Northeastern 0
UMass Lowell 3, UConn 1
Maine 1, Providence 0
Northeastern 2 Boston U. 1
Boston College 3, New Hampshire 3, OT (tie)
End Regular Season
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.