Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Hockey East Glance

March 7, 2020 10:59 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Boston College 17 6 1 35 93 48 24 8 2
UMass 14 8 2 30 69 49 21 11 2
UMass Lowell 12 7 5 29 60 60 18 10 6
Maine 12 9 3 27 56 56 18 11 5
UConn 12 10 2 26 71 75 15 15 4
Boston U. 10 9 5 25 69 64 13 13 8
Northeastern 11 12 1 23 66 71 18 13 3
Providence 10 11 3 23 70 63 16 12 6
New Hampshire 9 12 3 21 54 69 15 15 4
Merrimack 7 14 3 17 63 77 9 22 3
Vermont 2 18 4 8 44 83 5 23 6
Thursday’s Games

Massachusetts 1, Vermont 0

Friday’s Games

Boston College 2, New Hampshire 1

Boston U. 3, Northeastern 0

UMass Lowell 3, UConn 1

Advertisement

Maine 1, Providence 0

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: SEC, National Science Foundation and USPTO share their journeys to delivering the mission in the cloud in this free webinar.

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern 2 Boston U. 1

Boston College 3, New Hampshire 3, OT (tie)

End Regular Season

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 Code for America Summit
3|11 2020 DoD Information Warfare Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard members stand in the Caribbean sunset

Today in History

1993: First female US attorney general sworn in