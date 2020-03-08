Hofstra 61, Drexel 43

DREXEL (14-19)

Butler 6-10 2-2 14, Green 0-1 0-0 0, Okros 4-6 0-1 8, Juric 1-8 0-0 2, Wynter 0-8 0-0 0, Walton 6-14 3-4 17, Washington 0-5 0-0 0, Bickerstaff 0-3 0-0 0, Perry 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 18-56 5-7 43.

HOFSTRA (24-8)

Kante 6-8 1-1 13, Buie 6-16 0-0 14, Coburn 0-2 1-2 1, Pemberton 9-16 0-0 19, Ray 6-12 0-0 14, Schutte 0-1 0-0 0, Trueheart 0-1 0-0 0, Burgess 0-2 0-0 0, Silverio 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 2-3 61.

Halftime_Hofstra 25-22. 3-Point Goals_Drexel 2-22 (Walton 2-5, Green 0-1, Okros 0-2, Wynter 0-4, Juric 0-5, Washington 0-5), Hofstra 5-16 (Buie 2-6, Ray 2-6, Pemberton 1-1, Burgess 0-1, Coburn 0-1, Trueheart 0-1). Rebounds_Drexel 32 (Butler 14), Hofstra 35 (Pemberton 12). Assists_Drexel 6 (Walton 3), Hofstra 12 (Buie 8). Total Fouls_Drexel 9, Hofstra 8.

