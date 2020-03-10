Listen Live Sports

Hofstra 70, Northeastern 61

March 10, 2020 9:04 pm
 
NORTHEASTERN (17-16)

Brace 5-11 0-0 13, Roland 4-11 0-0 11, Walker 1-6 1-2 4, Boursiquot 7-11 0-0 15, Walters 5-9 0-0 11, Smith 1-3 0-0 3, Strong 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 25-55 1-2 61.

HOFSTRA (26-8)

Kante 4-7 1-1 9, Buie 7-14 3-3 20, Coburn 2-8 0-0 5, Pemberton 6-17 4-4 19, Ray 3-11 8-9 17, Schutte 0-0 0-0 0, Trueheart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 16-17 70.

Halftime_Northeastern 30-28. 3-Point Goals_Northeastern 10-25 (Brace 3-7, Roland 3-7, Boursiquot 1-1, Smith 1-3, Walker 1-3, Walters 1-3, Strong 0-1), Hofstra 10-25 (Buie 3-6, Ray 3-6, Pemberton 3-8, Coburn 1-5). Rebounds_Northeastern 24 (Boursiquot 9), Hofstra 36 (Kante 15). Assists_Northeastern 17 (Boursiquot 5), Hofstra 10 (Buie 5). Total Fouls_Northeastern 15, Hofstra 7. A_1,926 (4,200).

