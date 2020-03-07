Listen Live Sports

Hollingsworth helps W. Kentucky fight past FIU 91-85

March 7, 2020 9:28 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Taveion Hollingsworth scored 13 of his 21 points in the second half when Western Kentucky built a slim lead and held on, defeating Florida International 91-85 on Saturday night.

Six players in WKU’s eight-man rotation scored in double figures with Carson Williams adding 18 and 11 rebounds. Camron Justice scored 15 points, Jordan Rawls 14, Jared Savage 11 and Josh Anderson 10 for the Hilltoppers (20-10, 13-5 Conference USA).

Savage scored on a drive with 15:19 remaining to give the Hilltoppers the lead for good at 58-56. WKU could never break away by more than nine points as FIU (18-13, 9-9) scored 20 points off 16 turnovers, blocking six shots and making five steals.

Trejon Jacob led the Panthers with 18 points and Isaiah Banks added 17. Devon Andrews had 12 points.

Western Kentucky enters next week’s C-USA tournament as the No. 2 seed. FIU is the tournament fifth seed.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

