Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Hoover, Wofford beat The Citadel 93-76 in SoCon tourney

March 6, 2020 11:41 pm
 
< a min read
      

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Nathan Hoover had 17 points to lead five Wofford players in double figures as the Terriers defeated The Citadel 93-76 in the first round of the Southern Conference tourney Friday night.

Chevez Goodwin added 15 points for the Terriers (17-15) . Trevor Stumpe chipped in 11, Messiah Jones scored 10 and Storm Murphy had 10. Jones also had seven rebounds.

Kaelon Harris had 22 points for the Bulldogs (6-24). Fletcher Abee added 16 points. Rudy Fitzgibbons III had 13 points.

The Citadel ended its season on a 19-game losing streak, tied with Evansville for the second-longest active streak of its kind. Kennesaw State has lost 20 in a row.

Advertisement

No. 7 seed Wofford plays second-seeded Furman in the the quarterfinals Saturday.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Discover the steps being taken in combating healthcare data breaches using intelligence in this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 COMET Industry Day
3|11 2020 ACCS-VA Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG recruits practice firefighting skills during practical exam

Today in History

1779: Congress establishes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers