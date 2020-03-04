Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Houston Baptist 88, Incarnate Word 76

March 4, 2020 10:10 pm
 
< a min read
      

HOUSTON BAPTIST (4-24)

Stent 1-2 0-0 3, Uloko 10-15 0-0 20, DuBose 6-11 3-3 15, Gates 8-18 6-6 24, Murphy 2-6 3-4 7, McKenzie 2-5 1-2 5, Dalton 1-1 0-0 3, Thomasson 0-1 0-0 0, Pierre 0-1 2-2 2, Gomes 1-1 0-2 2, Iyeyemi 3-4 1-2 7. Totals 34-65 16-21 88.

INCARNATE WORD (9-21)

Miszkiewicz 3-5 3-4 9, Balentine 3-7 4-4 10, Lutz 6-12 5-5 20, Murray 1-9 2-2 4, Willis 6-15 5-5 23, Van Vlerah 0-3 2-2 2, Larsson 2-4 4-4 8, Davis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 25-26 76.

Halftime_Houston Baptist 38-28. 3-Point Goals_Houston Baptist 4-11 (Gates 2-6, Dalton 1-1, Stent 1-1, McKenzie 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Pierre 0-1), Incarnate Word 9-29 (Willis 6-12, Lutz 3-8, Miszkiewicz 0-1, Van Vlerah 0-2, Murray 0-6). Rebounds_Houston Baptist 37 (DuBose 7), Incarnate Word 25 (Miszkiewicz, Willis 5). Assists_Houston Baptist 20 (DuBose 7), Incarnate Word 12 (Lutz 6). Total Fouls_Houston Baptist 21, Incarnate Word 21. A_343 (2,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 Arlington, VA - Security Clearance...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

PATRIOT South respond readiness exercise

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise