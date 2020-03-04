Houston Baptist 88, Incarnate Word 76

HOUSTON BAPTIST (4-24)

Stent 1-2 0-0 3, Uloko 10-15 0-0 20, DuBose 6-11 3-3 15, Gates 8-18 6-6 24, Murphy 2-6 3-4 7, McKenzie 2-5 1-2 5, Dalton 1-1 0-0 3, Thomasson 0-1 0-0 0, Pierre 0-1 2-2 2, Gomes 1-1 0-2 2, Iyeyemi 3-4 1-2 7. Totals 34-65 16-21 88.

INCARNATE WORD (9-21)

Miszkiewicz 3-5 3-4 9, Balentine 3-7 4-4 10, Lutz 6-12 5-5 20, Murray 1-9 2-2 4, Willis 6-15 5-5 23, Van Vlerah 0-3 2-2 2, Larsson 2-4 4-4 8, Davis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 25-26 76.

Halftime_Houston Baptist 38-28. 3-Point Goals_Houston Baptist 4-11 (Gates 2-6, Dalton 1-1, Stent 1-1, McKenzie 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Pierre 0-1), Incarnate Word 9-29 (Willis 6-12, Lutz 3-8, Miszkiewicz 0-1, Van Vlerah 0-2, Murray 0-6). Rebounds_Houston Baptist 37 (DuBose 7), Incarnate Word 25 (Miszkiewicz, Willis 5). Assists_Houston Baptist 20 (DuBose 7), Incarnate Word 12 (Lutz 6). Total Fouls_Houston Baptist 21, Incarnate Word 21. A_343 (2,000).

