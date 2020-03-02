Howard 62, Md.-Eastern Shore 60

MD.-EASTERN SHORE (5-25)

Cheeseman 5-16 3-3 13, Gyamfi 2-2 0-0 4, Anderson 1-7 0-0 2, Frost 6-10 0-0 15, Phillip 2-13 0-0 6, Prevost 1-4 0-0 2, Adams 1-4 0-0 3, Urrutia 0-1 0-0 0, Bartley 2-4 0-0 5, Voyles 2-4 1-2 5, Guy 2-6 1-1 5. Totals 24-71 5-6 60.

HOWARD (3-27)

Richardson 1-1 2-4 4, Bristol 6-15 8-8 20, Garvey 5-12 0-0 14, P.Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 4-11 6-6 18, Anosike 0-3 0-0 0, Bethea 2-8 1-2 6. Totals 18-53 17-20 62.

Halftime_Howard 35-31. 3-Point Goals_Md.-Eastern Shore 7-26 (Frost 3-7, Phillip 2-9, Adams 1-2, Bartley 1-2, Cheeseman 0-1, Voyles 0-1, Anderson 0-4), Howard 9-25 (Garvey 4-9, Williams 4-9, Bethea 1-5, Bristol 0-2). Rebounds_Md.-Eastern Shore 35 (Frost 9), Howard 36 (Richardson 9). Assists_Md.-Eastern Shore 9 (Anderson 4), Howard 11 (P.Jones 4). Total Fouls_Md.-Eastern Shore 15, Howard 9. A_1,287 (2,700).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.