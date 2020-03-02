Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Howard 62, Md.-Eastern Shore 60

March 2, 2020 11:40 pm
 
< a min read
      

MD.-EASTERN SHORE (5-25)

Cheeseman 5-16 3-3 13, Gyamfi 2-2 0-0 4, Anderson 1-7 0-0 2, Frost 6-10 0-0 15, Phillip 2-13 0-0 6, Prevost 1-4 0-0 2, Adams 1-4 0-0 3, Urrutia 0-1 0-0 0, Bartley 2-4 0-0 5, Voyles 2-4 1-2 5, Guy 2-6 1-1 5. Totals 24-71 5-6 60.

HOWARD (3-27)

Richardson 1-1 2-4 4, Bristol 6-15 8-8 20, Garvey 5-12 0-0 14, P.Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 4-11 6-6 18, Anosike 0-3 0-0 0, Bethea 2-8 1-2 6. Totals 18-53 17-20 62.

Halftime_Howard 35-31. 3-Point Goals_Md.-Eastern Shore 7-26 (Frost 3-7, Phillip 2-9, Adams 1-2, Bartley 1-2, Cheeseman 0-1, Voyles 0-1, Anderson 0-4), Howard 9-25 (Garvey 4-9, Williams 4-9, Bethea 1-5, Bristol 0-2). Rebounds_Md.-Eastern Shore 35 (Frost 9), Howard 36 (Richardson 9). Assists_Md.-Eastern Shore 9 (Anderson 4), Howard 11 (P.Jones 4). Total Fouls_Md.-Eastern Shore 15, Howard 9. A_1,287 (2,700).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Resilience: The Art of Failure,...
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army goes digital to exceed recruitment goals

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise