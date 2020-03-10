Howard 70, SC State 63

HOWARD (4-28)

Richardson 0-0 0-0 0, Bristol 2-8 1-2 5, Garvey 3-10 3-5 9, P.Jones 1-2 2-2 4, Williams 6-12 9-10 24, Cousins 3-6 0-2 6, Foster 4-6 8-12 18, Anosike 0-0 1-2 1, Bethea 1-2 1-1 3, Toure 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-46 25-36 70.

SC STATE (11-18)

Applewhite 8-13 6-6 22, Kinard 2-8 2-4 7, Riley 5-11 0-0 10, Etienne 5-12 0-2 11, Sellers 0-5 0-0 0, Edwards 0-2 4-6 4, Simmons 0-5 2-2 2, Fields 3-6 1-2 7, Moorer 0-3 0-0 0, Croskey 0-1 0-0 0, Bottenberg 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-67 15-22 63.

Halftime_Howard 29-22. 3-Point Goals_Howard 5-15 (Williams 3-4, Foster 2-3, Bethea 0-1, Bristol 0-2, Garvey 0-5), SC State 2-19 (Kinard 1-5, Etienne 1-7, Croskey 0-1, Moorer 0-1, Simmons 0-2, Sellers 0-3). Fouled Out_Cousins, Anosike, Kinard, Sellers. Rebounds_Howard 32 (Cousins 12), SC State 38 (Applewhite 9). Assists_Howard 10 (Garvey, P.Jones 4), SC State 12 (Sellers 4). Total Fouls_Howard 22, SC State 28.

